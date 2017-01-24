24 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: 1,000 South Sudan Herders Enter Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jared Ferrie/IPS
(file photo).
By Steven Ariong

Kaabong — About 1,000 Toposa pastoralists from South Sudan have crossed to Kaabong District in search of water and pasture for their animals.

The pastoralists entered into Uganda last Friday with 10,000 livestock, including camels, donkeys, sheep and goats.

Mr Mark Abuku, the district LC5 chairperson, said Kaabong was overwhelmed by the influx of foreign pastoralists, including the Turkana of Kenya.

He said the few water sources have since dried up due to a high demand.

"The total number of livestock in Kaabong District is 250,000 after the Turkana entered with 40,000 and Toposa [10,000 herds]," he said.

According to Mr Abuku, other Karimojong pastoralists in Kaabong have been forced to migrate to the neighbouring districts such as Lango and Acholi in search of grass and water.

The current drought has hit Karamoja harder with all valley dams built by Ministry of Water drying up. Pastoralists from Kotido, Napak, Nakapiripirit and Amudat have crossed to areas of Sebei, Teso and Lango amid.

However, Lango leaders protest ed against the Karimojong pastoralists from grazing in their land.

Mr Denis Okello, the Otuke District LC5 chairperson, said Otuke residents were complaining against the Karimojong saying they might be surveying for cattle rustling.

Lango leaders accused the Karimojong pastoralists of raping women, stealing food from the gardens, contaminating water and moving at night with guns.

But the outgoing 5th Division Commander, Brig Sam Kavuma, dismissed as false allegations that the Karimojong have been moving with guns at night saying government has disarmed them.

East Africa

Managers to Be Investigated For Breach of Labour Laws

The Public Service Commission has announced plans to investigate why managers in public service continue to break labour… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.