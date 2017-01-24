Africa: Thank God, the Barack Obama Road Show Has Come to an End

column

In 2008, Barack Obama son of a Kenyan father and American mother, won the election and became the 44th president of the United States of America. He made history as the first African-American to lead the US.

The euphoria in Africa was palpable. Oh, how Obama made us proud.

When Obama took over office, it even got better when Obama with his pretty wife and sweet daughters, appeared in many happy photos showing a perfect happy family.

The public display of affection, between Barack and Michelle Obama, for many who understand love as taught by the low budget Spanish telenovelas increased the affection for the Obamas.

His great oratorical skill, his 'Yes we can' message of hope and easy going nature in public places rubbing hands, back slapping with ordinary folk and cracking jokes made many proud of this man of the people.

Eight years later, some in Africa are now claiming that Obama did not help them get rid of dictators. Where he and the NATO allies did as in the case of Libya's Muammar Gadaffi, that led that country down the path of failed States, they put the blame on his shoulders for interfering to enhance the interests of the West.

Others are furious that he tried to 'force the LGBT agenda' down our throats, making it appear like gay rights were the mother of all human rights. Yet the US under Obama just looked on as dictators on the continent stole elections, and abused human rights as they dubiously stood shoulder to shoulder with the US as allies in the war on terror.

Some even go down to the little nagging issue of not easing the visa restrictions for Africans that would open the door to the great American dream, many of whom have tasted it in Hollywood movies. Those pretty easy women with firm breasts flaunting their semi nude bodies by the beach.

Handsome men in jeans and designer clothes, sipping coffee and whiskey in cafes and bars respectively as they discuss big deals.

Black American youth with gold necklaces and earrings, with trousers covering only a quarter of their bottoms showing off their underwear, spewing out four letter words and living lives with little care for tomorrow with blaring rap music in the background.

Basically good easy life with little work and a lot of pleasure and prosperity.

Well, Obama was a blessing for those who want to take lessons in the way the US works and relates to other countries.

When you become president like Obama did, you become a hostage to American interests. You don't become the legendary mother goose that fends for its young ones the world over.

You take on the very role that your predecessors took when they came for slaves in Africa.

So Obama was exactly that.

He was not a bad president for the US and that is what matters. He was a great inspiration to black people in the US and the world over. But the US president despite being a powerful man, is not a big man who does small things. He did what every other US president would do for the US; looked out for their interests.

The small matters of who rules or dies in this or that miscellaneous country only become big if US interests are at risk. It is for the citizens of that country to decide. So you blame Obama for nothing on that. The trouble is our own exaggerated expectations.