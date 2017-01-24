Africa: Cameroon Raise Targets After Making Afcon Quarterfinals

Over eight years ago, Cameroon were perennial contenders at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). Record tournament goal scorer Samuel Eto'o formed the core of their set-up.

Between 1998 and 2010, Cameroon bagged two titles and guaranteed a quarterfinal at each of those editions.

That was enough to win over many hearts on the continent while in their iconic green and red body-gripping kit.

But when that crop of players like Rigobert Song, Geremi, Patrick Mboma, Carlos Kameni and Achille Emana faded, the story changed.

They the missed 2012 and 2013 editions. Their return to Afcon was forgettable as they failed to make it past the group stages in Equatorial Guinea two years ago.

The four-time Afcon champions have been smarter this time round. They booked their quarterfinal slot after a mature display worth a valuable point against hosts Gabon in Libreville on Sunday night.

"We are happy to get this far," Cameroon's coach Hugo Broos told the media during the post-match press conference.

His side had finished second with five points, level with leaders Burkina Faso, but with an inferior goal difference.

Actually, Cameroon's advancement out of Group A is the first time they have made it past the pool stages at any major tournament since the 2010 Afcon in Angola.

Match fixing allegations

They were stopped in the group stages at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments, with alleged reports of match-fixing allegations at the latter event in Brazil.

Little wonder their nearly 1,000 fans in the stadium could not stop cheering on after frustrating Gabon. The Indomitable Lions are now keen for a greater roar.

"Not everything is possible but we have to be ambitious," Broos noted ahead of their quarterfinal with Senegal in Franceville on Saturday.

Prior the showpiece, seven players including Liverpool's Joel Matip turned down calls to represent Cameroon but Belgian boss Broos is impressed with those he has now.

"Now that we have a new team, it is very positive that we have made it to the quarterfinals. I have total confidence in my players," the 64-year-old added. Denmark-based Christian Bassogog has been a stand-out.