Uganda: Government Didn't Plan Well for Afcon

Photo: CAF

Uganda Cranes in action versus the Black Stars of Ghana.

editorial

After tomorrow, Uganda's business at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon draws to a close.

The team has already exited the tournament having lost its two opening matches by a solitary point.

But regardless of how the national team performed, it is clear the government of Uganda didn't understand the magnitude of the on-going tournament in central Africa.

The period starting September 4, 2016, when Uganda broke a 39-year jinx, through and during the competition was not given adequate attention.

Perhaps that explains why the national broadcaster UBC failed to show the tournament where Uganda took part after so many years of screening Afcon editions where our national team did not participate.

Nothing unites the country better than sport and the national football team, the Cranes, gave Ugandans a sense of belonging and pride when they defeated Comoros to reach where they are today.

Yet the $500,000 the team received from the government was disbursed late after numerous end-to-end meetings that ultimately affected preparations for the tournament. The lessons from Gabon 2017 are that government must fully be part of the process of qualification before, during and after.

That way it will help the power brokers to acknowledge that for qualification to be a habit and not a one-off, there must be sustained coordination and cooperation between the government and the soccer governing body.

The best example is Gabon who have hosted the Nations Cup twice in the last five years and have understood in depth the advantages of staging a competition of this magnitude and what it can do for a country.

Uganda needs to borrow a leaf. For instance the team was seen off by Fufa president Moses Magogo in a low-key ceremony at Serene Suites in Mutundwe.

That was not the ideal way of flagging off a national football team headed to represent the country at a continental tournament for the first time in nearly four decades.

It was a good thing that the squad was given a shot in the arm by Parliament, who had a team of representatives in Port Gentil led by speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

The lasting legacy of Gabon 2017 should be that Uganda embarks on plans to host the tournament itself.

Qualification for Cameroon 2019 is a possibility given the kind of group Uganda was drawn in - Cape Verde, Lesotho and Tanzania are the opponents - because it will reinforce Cranes are a force to reckon with on the continent. +

But the plan to host Afcon 2025 - other subsequent editions have been given away - can only see the light of day when well-conceptualised by government.