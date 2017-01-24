24 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Let the End Justify the Means in Struggle for Regime Change

opinion By Morris Komakech

We learnt long ago that political parties are formed to vie for power, and capture it. Once in power, it must fight as much, to retain it.

A success of a political party is judged by its abilities in these regards, criticising the strategies of another other, is only part of the game.

Parties reflect an aggregation of ideas and convictions, which must contend to gain dominance of public space.

In Norbert Mao's absolution of Andrew Mwenda's blatant and cruel assault on the critical and monumental role that Dr Kizza Besigye plays in changing the tempo and rhythm of politics in Uganda ('The hazard of Besigyeism in the Opposition: Has Mwenda got a point?' in Sunday Monitor of January 22), lies a conflicting perspective on Opposition strategies.

Mr Mao claims that Dr Besigye's obsession with capturing power concentrates the energy of the NRM; engaging in the countryside, disperses the energy of the NRM and blunts its blows.

Accordingly, Mao's virile prescription is the attack from the flank. Mao believes that when the Opposition succeeds in challenging the NRM from the flank, then the direct challenge focusing on the presidency shall bear fruits.

This flank approach would have worked in 1980 where the government of the day was formed based on the number of parliamentary seats a party had won.

Mao's prescription is therefore an under-dose from an expired medicine vial.

The limitation of flank approach is an over assumption that the NRM is rigid, lacks fluidity and would not be concerned with defeat at the grassroots.

The struggle for regime change needs both protracted and short-term goals, each with clear strategies and tactics.

Obviously, the flank approach is resource heavy, requiring money that all the traditional parties and their followings do not have. Mao is aware that DP alone cannot field and fund candidates at every flank position in the country, not even in Buganda, or in Acholi.

UPC, CP and whatever party simply lack the resource capacity to out-do the NRM.

To counter this challenge, the Opposition must emphasize on the implementation of the law that bans vote bribery.

Museveni has defended his flank and he will do so even at the forthcoming LC elections. To assume that Museveni is insensitive to his flank is a "strategy" suicide!

The strength of the flank approach is to reawaken the traditional support base of old parties.

Unfortunately, after 30 years of hegemonic Musevenism, most of the party activists and enthusiasts in the countryside have died, aged beyond relevance, or disinterested themselves with politics of corruption. Yet, many in DP have lent their loyalties to Museveni.

