23 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Singer Naomi Mac Set to Perform Three Hours At Hard Rock Café

Nigeria is about to witness live performance in a unique stellar dimension as House One Music star, Naomi Mac, is set to perform for a whopping three hours on Thursday, January 26, at popular Lagos restaurant, Hard Rock Café, situated at Victoria Island, Lagos.

The singer is scheduled to perform for three hours; singing some of her smash hits like 'Fix Me', 'My Heart' featuring Adekunle Gold, 'Ori Mi' featuring Pheelz and some of the world's biggest songs.

Naomi first performed live at the restaurant back in October, 2016 then went on to perform in December; heartily singing at an ecstatic state for hours to the amusement of a euphoric audience; whilst putting her electrifying voice to her advantage.

The night will mark the singer's first public appearance in 2017, since her performance last December at 'Olamide live in Concert 3'. Speaking on what fans should expect from her, the singer remarked, "My fans know me; I've never failed to deliver when it comes to live performance! Expect nothing but uninterrupted amusement from me to you!"

