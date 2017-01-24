Uganda: Drumming Got Him Educated, Now Earns Him a Living

Whenever he plays drums, it seems like he feels his life slow down. His smile is evidence of the deep satisfaction. To the drums, Hakim Kiwanuka owes his happiness and education too.

Thanks to his gifted hands, he was awarded scholarships to study in secondary school.

"While I was in primary at St Anne's Preparatory School, I joined the school brass band where I got access to western instruments. I played a tuba and trombone from 1996 to 2000," he recollects.

When he sat Primary Leaving Exams, he did not hope to continue with education since his parents could not afford to support him further in school.

Luck surfaces

He started devising ways of returning to Iganga, his home town. However, someone had spotted him. Three musicians agreed to let "young blood" join Nkwanzi Troupe. It was led by Humphrey Nuwamanya, Grace Kaziba and David Kasata.

Besides the drums, Kiwanuka was exposed to dance and more instruments, which was a condition for one to join the troupe. The ability to wiggle to different dance styles of traditional dances.

Multi-instrumentalism was his ticket to join secondary school, at Old Kampala Senior Secondary School. The directors agreed to pay school fees for him. They covered his O-Level from 2001 to 2004.

In his Senior Four vacation, he was training fellow students Music Dance and Drama (MDD). But when he was not training in performing arts, he was glued on the television, watching international boxer Mike Tyson as he either threw punches at opponents or occasionally bite someone.

But a fighter started building in him. Soon his footsteps led him to Kampala High Boxing Club, which became another of the new hobbies he picked in his Senior Four study break.

This time he caught the eye of a trainer in the club who was impressed enough by his jabs to offer him a scholarship at Kampala High School for his A-Level where he read History, Economics, Divinity and Fine Art.

Balancing the act

So he had to find ways of balancing time between music and boxing. In 2006, he sat for the Uganda Certificate of Advanced Examination. The following year, he was offered placement on a music project dubbed 'Rock Art'.

It involved creating music from stones by fusing them with traditional instruments and western instruments. The creative project was carried out on Dolwe Island on Lake Victoria.

"After that, we went to London for showcase of what we discovered for a month. I have since worked with Baxmba Waves, Soul Beat Africa and Susan Kerunen. I am currently a percussionist and multi-instrumentalist," he explains.

Away from music

He is thankful for the talents which have earned him global travels and resources to build houses and buy acres of land on which he farms.

"I bought the land at Shs8m and I have made an investment of about Shs20m. I was inspired to go into farming after visiting Drake Lubega's farm in Kakuto, Masaka," he reveals. Kiwanuka was raised by Henry Ngobi, who was a music teacher at St Anne's Preparatory, perhaps the place where a music seed was sowed in him.

others say..

"Hakim is an able especially traditional instrumentalist. I have worked with him several times. He is a versatile instrumentalist. He is easy to work with and made a great contribution to my live performances and recordings. I have worked with him for over a decade," Rachel Magoola, artiste

"Hakim is a great multitalented artists who plays almost every traditional instrument we have in the country. We always share lessons when we meet or do musical projects. I had a chance to work with him in studio while recording my album Amakondeere woooo, I liked every treat he added to the sound. He is open-minded, ready to learn, listen, share, passionate and a great artiste the world needs to work with," Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi, lead vocalist at Eka Band