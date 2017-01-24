23 January 2017

Nigeria: Army Denies Reabsorbing Dismissed Soldiers

The Nigerian Army has denied re-absorbing dismissed soldiers, saying it has no such plan.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman, in a statement on Monday, urged members of the public to discountenance "such false information."

The brigadier general said the attention of the army had been drawn to the "false information circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported re-absorption of dismissed regiments (Soldiers) between 2006 to date into the Nigerian Army."

"They are also encouraged to cross check any information about the Nigerian Army with the Directorate of Army Public Relations or the Nigerian Army Website www.army.mil.ng," he said.

