Uganda: Iganga Councillors Petition Inspector General of Government Over Shs350 Million

Iganga — A group of councillors in Iganga Municipality have petitioned the Inspector General of Government (IGG) over alleged misappropriation of more than Shs350m by the municipal officials.

According to the petitioners, the alleged misappropriated funds were meant for the construction of some key municipality roads.

The petition signed by the chairperson of the works committee, Mr Mohammad Kataba and Mr Hassan Gowa, one of the councillors, also wants the IGG to investigate Iganga Municipal Council officials over corruption, embezzlement and abuse of office.

In their petition, the councillors stated that whereas the Ministry of Finance released Shs680 million in the aforementioned financial year for the tarmacking of the Old Market Street (400-metre road) and Bulolo Road (300 metres), only the former was tarmacked.

"It is no longer a secret that Bulolo Road was not tarmacked and Shs178 million meant for the works was misappropriated. Mr Mohammad Kataba told Daily Monitor in an interview while referring to the petition last week. He added: "And to make matters worse, even the old market street road was shoddily done,"

In the petition dated September 19, 2016, which was copied to the Auditor General, Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets, and Uganda Road Fund, among other concerned agencies, the councillors reported that another Shs148 million meant for the roads was diverted and shared amongst departments under unclear circumstances.

Further, the report showed that another Shs32 million meant for construction works was also embezzled.

According to the petition, the move to have these alleged cases investigated by the IGG comes as a last resort. According to the councillors, their repeated attempt to have the municipal officials explains the variances fell in deaf ears.

When contacted, Mr James Luyimbazi, the Iganga town clerk, declined to comment on the matter referring Daily Monitor to the municipal council public relations officer, Mr Hussein Kaaka, who when reached, refused to comment, saying the matter is beyond his capacity to respond.