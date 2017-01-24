Nigeria: Govt Warns #BBOG to Stop Antagonism

The Federal Government has warned the #BringBackOurGirls group, #BBOG to stop antagonizing its efforts and to see government as a partner rather than an adversary in the group's quest to secure the release of the Chibok girls.

In a statement issued to news men in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the BBOG's continued portrayal of the government as an adversary and the needless firing of darts at the President, who is doing his utmost best to bring the girls back home safely, are ultimately counter-productive.

"The Federal Government has bent over backwards to carry the BBOG along and to show transparency in the conduct of the search for the girls. The recent invitation extended to the group to witness first-hand the search for the girls by the Nigerian Air Force is a clear indication of this

"However, it came to us as a surprise that in spite of its initial positive report on the tour, the BBOG has too quickly reverted to its adversarial role. BBOG should stick to its role as an advocacy group rather than pretending to be an opposition party. The synonyms of the word 'advocacy' do not include 'antagonism', 'opposition' or 'attack'. In fact, those words are the antonyms of 'advocacy'," he said.