Nigerian Celebs With Verified Instagram Accounts

When it comes to gaining fans and popularity, the social media is one way to do so. Like their foreign counterparts, Nigerian celebrities are not left out in the trend and they have done this also through Instagram, a social media site where photos are shared.

Overtime some Nigerian celebrities have had their instagram accounts verified. Here are some of such celebrities. However note that this is not an exhaustive list.

Tiwa Savage: The Mavin records songstress who began her career some years back has been as one of the fast-rising artistes in the entertainment industry. Savage who has a followership of 2.8 million on instagram is one of the few whose account is verified. She is known for hit songs like "Kele Kele love", "Ife wa gbono" and the 2014 hit song "Dorobucci" which received massive airplay.

Queen Nwokoye: The Lagos-actress who hails from Anambra state began her acting career in 2004, and since then she hasn't looked back as she has acted in so many movies such as "Igbotic love", "Last kobo", "Sand in my shoes", and "Heart of a slave"to mention a few. Being one of the few with a verified instagram account, she has a followership of 648,000.

Chika Ike: The actress-cum-entrepreneur has become a household name in the entertainment industry, thanks to her acting skills. The talented Ike has featured in movies like "Sorrowful kingdom", "Heart of a slave", "Royal promise". With her acting prowess and ability to interpret any role she's given, she has been able to pull fans for herself. With a fan base of over 729,000 on the social media site, she has joined the league of those whose account is verified.

Hadiza Gabon: She began her acting career in 2009 and since then, she has not stopped. As one of the many talented actresses in Kannywood, her acting skill has shown that she's one of those to be reckoned with in the industry. She has featured in many Hausa movies like "Ali yaga Ali", "Haske", to mention a few. Her fan base of 433, 000 on her verified instagram account shows that Gabon is on her way to the top.

Peter and Paul Okoye: Popularly known as P-square, these Nigerian hip hop duo who are also twin brothers began singing while attending St. Murumba College, Jos Plateau state. Their rise to fame became fast after they won the "Grab tha mic" talent hunt show. Their debut album was "Last night" followed by "Get squared". Since then it's been one album after another with their latest single being "Bank alert" which has received massive airplay. The duo has a combined Instagram follower ship of 2.3 million (Peter has 2.2 million and Paul has 1 million).