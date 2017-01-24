Nigeria: Beauty Queen Tackles Crime With Football

A beauty queen Miss Yetunde Savage has initiated a football competition among youths in Ikorodu Local Government of Lagos, saying the tournament is one vital means of arresting restiveness in youths to curtailing the ever increasing crime rate in the city.

The reigning 'Miss Southwest', Face of Nigeria World beauty pageant 2016/17 who is also a TV Presenter and host of 'Sisters With Sweet Voices Show (SWSV) programme on AMC TV, Startimes Channels in a statement disclosed that with all arrangements on ground to start the tournament in first quarter of 2017, she believes that crime and other social vices will be reduced to barest minimum in Ikorodu communities,

"It is a football tournament for boys and girls of age 20 and below, titled: "Playing against crime". The reason for the vision is because in Ikorodu right now, crime of all sorts, such as cultism and kidnapping, raping, armed robbery and ritual killing, oil pipeline vandalism, among others are the other of the day. Ikorodu have become a cultists den with rival members brazenly challenging each other publicly. And it is so worrisome that citizens live in fear within the city.

"With the prevalent situation, I deemed it necessary to curb this rampaging menace with a social tool that I believe unites everybody, both old and young together in a peaceful and accommodating manner. Football game is so universal that it understands one language which is unity.

"With this tournament, all the 6 LCDAs' in Ikorodu and environ will participate. The kickoff will be among streets, moved further to local areas and then, finally to Local Council level for the finals. Within the preliminary stage, awareness drive in form of music concerts will feature thereby, sensitizing the community youths about the danger of crime and its consequences on the nation.

"The overall winners will be awarded a cup and cash prize while consolation prize will also be given to runner ups and other participating teams. In this game, everyone is a winner, and from this level, opportunities will be open for young talents to play football professionally." Yetunde said.

According to Yetunde,"This is a huge project that involves the Kings (Obas) in the 6 LCDAs in Ikorodu City, who are the custodians of tradition in the land. They have given their consent to the success of the project. Oba Semiu Orimadegun Kasali of Igbogbo Bayeku in Ikorodu has thrown his weight behind it saying, "It is a welcome development to revive Ikorodu land to its past glory."