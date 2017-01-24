Nigeria: Govt to Launch Free Healthcare Programme in Niger Delta

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, says the Federal Government will soon embark on a free healthcare intervention scheme in the nine oil producing states as from next month.

The minister made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the programme would be executed by his ministry in collaboration with the National Association of Urologists.

Usain said the essence of the health programme was for the people to know their health status with a view to promoting healthy living.

"This intervention is expected to diagnose and offer first hand treatment to persons with terminal ailments and common health challenges,"the minister said.

He said that the programme was being organised for the people in acknowledgement of the region's immense contributions to the nation's economic development.

The minister said that the ministry and National Association of Urologists would bear the cost, and the programme would cover treatment of all kinds.

Although, he did not disclose the centres, he, however said that people in the remote areas would not be left out.

"It is the responsibility of the ministry to bring qualitative health services to the doorstep of the people in the mandated areas.

"It is therefore set to facilitate proper arrangement for the realisation of the programme.

"Our target covers those with minor and severe ailments because health is wealth," Usani said.

The ministry had collaborated with the Association of Nigerian Neurosurgeons earlier for free test on Malaria, Blood Pressure, Diabetes, HIV and free drug administration programme for the people of the region. (NAN)