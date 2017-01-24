23 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Burna Boy Threatens Music Channel MTV Base

Tagged:

Related Topics

It's no longer news that controversial Nigerian singer, Burna Boy is known for making headlines for one nasty story or the other, as he never takes a chill pill on issues that donot satisfy his pride and ego.

In a recent social media response to a twitter post by music channel, MTV Base, he threatened to block them on twitter for comparing him to Alubarika crooner, Patoranking. In the twitter post advertising one of their weekly programs, MTV Base wrote, "Retweet for Burnaboy and like for Patoranking. Tune in to #basefaceoff every Thursday and Friday at 10am to watch your favourite artists go head to head."

Angry and discontent with MTV Base's post, Burna Boy took to his twitter handle to respond. "Lol, stop this, please, I will soon block MTV for this", he threatened. Will he go through with his threats on a TV station that has helped in its own minute way to build his music career? Or is it just an empty threat? This is the question most of his fans and critics are patiently waiting to see him answer as soon as possible.

Nigeria

Army Vows to Charge Premium Times for 'Fraudulently Obtaining' Military Information

Four days after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, caused the raiding of PREMIUM TIMES offices and the arrest of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.