23 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Minister of Education Dies At 80, Laid to Rest in Ilorin

Tagged:

Related Topics

The remains of the former Minister of state for Education, Alhaji Saka Saadu, was on Monday committed to mother earth at his GRA residence in llorin, the Kwara capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Kwara State, on Monday morning.

According to the eldest son of the deceased, Alhaji Bolaji Saadu, who confirmed the death of the former minister said Alhaji Saadu died at the age of 80.

The Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir led the Janazah prayer, which took place at the family House of the late Minister at Okekere, llorin.

The janazah prayer was attended by several eminent imdigines of llorin, top Government functionaries in Federal and kwara state governments and people from all walkks of life.

Late Sa'adu was s former Commissioner in the old Kwara state between 1975 and 1978.

He was also a former Permanent Secretary to the Military Government & Head of Service in Kwara from 1988 to 1990.

The late Minister was acting Chairman, University of Ilorin Governing Council and co author of Nigeria Secondary School science Project (CESAC) 1970.

Late Sa'adu was a prominent member of Ansarul Islam society of Nigeria and has passion for Chemistry and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has described the death of former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Saka Saadu, as a shock and great loss to the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abdulwahab Oba, Gov. Ahmed said the late educationist would long be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.

According to the governor, as a public officer, late Saka Saadu was an administrator per excellence and the state would no doubt miss his wealth of experience in repositioning the state's civil service.

Ahmed described late Saka Saadu as a community leader and devoted Muslim, who lived an exemplary life in the service of Allah and his community.

The governor prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

Nigeria

Army Vows to Charge Premium Times for Fraud

Four days after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, caused the raiding of PREMIUM TIMES offices and the arrest of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.