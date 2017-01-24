Kenya: Procurement Board Halts Faulty Judiciary Security Tender

The Judiciary may have to re-advertise the multimillion-shilling tender for the provision of security following a finding that the initial award was flawed.

In a ruling, the Public Procurement Review Board cancelled the disputed Sh198 million tender award to Lavington Security and directed the Judiciary to have it re-advertised.

The board, chaired by Ms Josephine Mong'are, delivered its verdict on Friday after Bedrock Security, who have been providing the services to the Judiciary for the past two years and had hopes that its tenure would be extended, challenged the award to Lavington.

The dispute had spilled over to court when Judiciary's Chief Registrar Anne Amadi issued a memo giving leeway to Lavington to replace Bedrock in all stations.

High Court judge George Odunga directed that the status quo be maintained and until the board made its findings.

The case will now be mentioned today before Justice Odunga.