Rwanda: Kagame Urges Collaboration to Tackle Global Challenges

President Paul Kagame has praised the existing partnership between Rwanda and the rest of the world in tackling the ever-changing global challenges, urging continued solidarity on efforts to make the world a better place for all.

The President was, yesterday, speaking at an annual diplomatic luncheon for envoys of foreign countries accredited to Rwanda at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Kagame underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation and partnerships in the face of changing global realities, adding that the Global Goals (also known as the Sustainable Development Goals) and the Paris Agreement on climate change are a useful basis for continued collaboration.

We will all succeed if we work even more closely together, while adapting to changing circumstances, with each of us contributing our respective strengths, the President said.

He thanked foreign countries and partners for their contribution towards Rwanda's efforts to achieve its development aspirations.

"Thank you for the important part you play in pursuing and nurturing our relationship, as well as our partnerships in development, investment and trade," Kagame said.

'A good year for us'

The President said Rwanda, as member of the international community, cannot be "unaffected by political changes and uncertainties that people everywhere are witnessing", and reiterated his government's commitment to continue listening to and serving the people of Rwanda.

"We continue to listen to our citizens, build capacities, strengthen our institutions and work together with our partners as we also relentlessly continue to raise voice in relation to global governance issues that need to be addressed, and affect all of us, as we have learnt in the course of time," he said.

The Head of State added: "As I told my fellow Rwandans when we welcomed the New Year, 2016 was a good year for us in many respects, and together we can take satisfaction in the results of our cooperation".

He expressed confidence that this year will see the people of Rwanda further consolidate the gains made over the years. "We are looking forward to a constructive and meaningful election later this year, marking an important period of consolidation for our country."

"Rwandans have come to expect things to be done thoughtfully, openly, and in security, while strengthening our unity. For us, this is an approach that we have pledged will be preserved. We appreciate you for standing with us, and for sharing your views along the way," Kagame told the envoys.

Govt 'committed to good politics'

The President noted: "The progress that we all see in Rwanda is a result of our commitment to good politics: A politics that is responsible and forward-looking, and most importantly, centred on our hard-working people, in partnership with you.

"But Rwandans also know that we can do even more, and better, to safeguard the gains made so far, and continue to improve our well-being. This will remain a priority for our government, and we look forward to continued collaboration with you all towards these objectives."

He urged members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda to always feel at home while in the country, reiterating that the government "will continue to do what we can to make your stay with us both comfortable and productive".

Foreign Affairs minister Louise Mushikiwabo said global collaboration on various issues would enable countries to successfully address common threats.

The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Rwanda, Richard Kabonero, Uganda's Ambassador, congratulated Rwanda on the rapid strides in various aspects of development in the recent years, describing the country as a model of development.

He said the country's gains in recent years were evident despite an unforgettable historical context.

Amb. Kabonero also said that the African continent was looking forward to a proposal on African Union restructuring to be presented by President Kagame at this week's African Union Head of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kagame was last year tasked by his counterparts to lead efforts to reform the African Union with view to making the regional body more efficient and results-oriented.

The luncheon hosted by President Kagame was also attended by First Lady Jeannette Kagame and brought together both resident and non-resident members of the diplomatic corps.