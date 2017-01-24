23 January 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Tunisia/Zimbabwe: Afcon 2017 - Tunisia Stuns Zimbabwe, Ousts Algeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

In a show of strength, the Eagles of Carthage have defeated Zimbabwe, effectively forcing pre-game favorites Algeria out of the football tournament. Tunisia's Polish-born coach said their "strategy was simple."

Tunisia on Monday defeated Zimbabwe 4-2, effectively pushing out pre-game favorites Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations group stages in Gabon.

The Eagles of Carthage collected three goals after 36 minutes. Zimbabwe pulled a goal back, but the score ended 4-1 at halftime.

"The strategy was simple. We wanted to show our fighting spirit early on and that kind of surprised our opponents," said Polish-born Tunisia coach Henryk Kasperczak.

"We had a lot of opportunities to score and, fortunately, we scored those - unlike in previous games. I am very happy about the qualification and I can only compliment my players," he added.

'We are not qualified'

Meanwhile, Algeria's tie against Senegal wasn't enough to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Ahead of the match, Senegal's coach Aliou Cisse changed the entire team except for skipper Kara Mbodj after securing the top spot.

Despite Algeria's talented Islam Slimani, a striker for Leicester City, making two goals against Senegal, the team failed to win a single game in the African football tournament.

"The draw against Zimbabwe was the first match. It was not the excuse why we did not advance. We are not qualified and maybe that's what we deserve," said Slimani after the game.

Tunisia is set to face Burkina Faso in Libreville later this month in the quarterfinals. Senegal is slated to play against Cameroon.

ls/cmk (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Tunisia

Can Musona Rescue Warriors?

ZIMBABWE coach Calisto Pasuwa has not been giving much in terms of Knowledge Musona's readiness to lead Zimbabwe tonight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.