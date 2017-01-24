23 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S.$12.5 Million Aga Khan Hospital Upgrade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nyassy

The Aga Khan Health Services-Kenya and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have signed a Ksh1.25 billion ($12.5 million) expansion and upgrading agreement for Kisumu and Mombasa Aga Khan hospitals.

Aga Khan Hospital Mombasa chief executive Noorali Mimon said key among the beneficiaries would be a cardiology programme and a day-care chemotherapy centre.

Moyez Alibhai, chairman of the Aga Khan Health Services-Kenya, described the move as a milestone towards providing better healthcare for Kenyans.

Under the agreement, Kisumu Aga Khan Hospital will over the next five years expand to a 90-bed facility from the current 61 beds, implement elements in cardiology and cancer programmes, expand and establish an additional 10 Outreach Health Centres.

The French ambassador to Kenya Antoine Sivan said his government would continue to partner with The Aga Khan Health Services.

Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho was the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Kenya

Budget Day to Come Early As Polls Beckon

This year's national budget will be presented to Parliament two months earlier than usual as the country prepares for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.