Kenya: U.S.$12.5 Million Aga Khan Hospital Upgrade

The Aga Khan Health Services-Kenya and Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have signed a Ksh1.25 billion ($12.5 million) expansion and upgrading agreement for Kisumu and Mombasa Aga Khan hospitals.

Aga Khan Hospital Mombasa chief executive Noorali Mimon said key among the beneficiaries would be a cardiology programme and a day-care chemotherapy centre.

Moyez Alibhai, chairman of the Aga Khan Health Services-Kenya, described the move as a milestone towards providing better healthcare for Kenyans.

Under the agreement, Kisumu Aga Khan Hospital will over the next five years expand to a 90-bed facility from the current 61 beds, implement elements in cardiology and cancer programmes, expand and establish an additional 10 Outreach Health Centres.

The French ambassador to Kenya Antoine Sivan said his government would continue to partner with The Aga Khan Health Services.

Mombasa County Governor Ali Hassan Joho was the chief guest at the signing ceremony.