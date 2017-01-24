Kampala — School administrators across the country are worried about the rising cost of food ahead of Senior One selection today.

Ms Rose Iziziga, Kitante HS head teacher, yesterday asked stakeholders to be considerate if any school turns to them for support in the middle of the term.

"We don't know how we are going to cope. The food prices are high. If they stay as high throughout the year, there will be trouble. Budgets are already drawn and approved. Our prayer is that this changes. Even if you want to increase the fees, you think of the ability of the people to pay and even when we increase, by how much?" she asked.

A kilo of maize flour which was at Shs1,800 last year is now 2,500, beans have gone up from Shs2,000 to Shs2,500 while a kilo of sugar has increased by almost Shs1,000. It is only the price of rice that has remained stable.

"How do you tell a student that there is no sugar or that the ration for posho they have been eating is going to reduce? This is where you are going to see many complaints. You can expect strikes in some schools," Mr Iziziga said.

Ministry of Education commissioner for private schools, Mr Ismail Mulindwa yesterday admitted that they are going to have a tough year and appealed to parents and students to cooperate.

He however warned that any school wishing to increase the fees must liaise with parents and schools board of governors and seek permission from the ministry's permanent secretary before they implement it.

"It is going to be terrible. Inevitably, schools are going to increase fees. Schools don't have their own farms from which they pick the food. However, they have to seek permission from permanent secretary," Mr Mulindwa said.

Most of the schools performing well in national examinations are charging parents not less than Shs900,000 per term in fees collection alone. However, there is the cost of school uniform, textbooks, realm of papers, toilet papers, cement and which have not been factored into the fees.

Mr Benson Baritazale Kule, ministry's commissioner in charge of government aided secondary schools yesterday said that they expect over 3,000 head teachers to participate in today's S1 placement exercise.

Releasing the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations, Mr Daniel Odongo, Uganda National Examinations Board executive secretary reported that 541,089 candidates had passed between Divisions One to Four compared to 517,889 in the previous year. These join any post primary institution according to Uneb.