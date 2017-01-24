24 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ministry Uses Money to Woo More Students to Study Science, Math

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Students pursuing science courses in universities will from July receive more funding than those taking humanities, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

Dr Matiang'i said the focus is to increase enrolment for science, technology, engineering and math courses.

"The implementation of the Differentiated Unit Cost system of funding will allow the Higher Education Loans Board to disburse loans to students depending on the actual cost of the courses," he said.

The CS went on: "This departure from the current uniform allocation for all students would see students who study science-based courses receiving much higher allocations than those in the liberal arts."

Speaking during the launch of Wings to Fly programme for 2016 graduates joining technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, Dr Matiang'i said the country will not develop with the current focus on arts.

He observed that 80 per cent of students in universities are pursuing art related courses, which is not adequate to help the country to realise Vision 2030.

Dr Matiang'i said the TVET sector has been identified as a major platform for producing skilled human resources that are key to development.

He said a key challenge that Kenyans must move away from is the idea that TVET education is less prestigious and of lower value than university qualifications.

"TVET ought to be a destination of choice for those who wish to acquire the skills required to move this country to the next level of economic development.

"As a matter of fact, evidence suggests that TVET education is of equal value and in some cases even more valuable than a traditional university degree," the CS argued.

Kenya

Budget Day to Come Early As Polls Beckon

This year's national budget will be presented to Parliament two months earlier than usual as the country prepares for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.