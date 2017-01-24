Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Afgoye Town Near Somali Capital

Hundreds of gun-toting Al shabaab militants mounted in pick-ups attacked Afgoye, a town 30 kilometers west of the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Monday afternoon.The fighters engaged a deadly gunfight with Somali government forces, before seizing large parts of Afgoye, including police station, according to Radio Shabelle's reporter in the town.

