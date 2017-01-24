23 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Displaced Hit By Police Car in South Darfur Camp

Forika Camp — A woman and a boy were wounded when they were hit by a police car in the Forika camp for the displaced in South Darfur's Gireida locality on Sunday.

"The police was chasing camp resident Mohamed Zakaria inside the camp when their car accidentally hit Alawia Adam (52) and Ahmed Abakar (7)," a Forika camp sheikh reported to Radio Dabanga. "Luckily they both sustained only minor injuries."

He explained that "The problems started when a group of about 40 militiamen riding on camels and horses stormed the camp on Saturday morning, on the pretext that on of us had stolen a cow from them."

"The Commissioner of Gireida reacted to the raid by forming a committee composed of camp elders and militiamen that would search a number of shelters. When they did not find something, the commissioner greeted the militiamen, and left the camp.

"He returned the next morning, along with a police car. The policemen searched the home of Mohamed Zakaria and did not find anything suspect. Yet, when they wanted to take him with them, Zakaria resisted and fled," he said.

"The policemen jumped into their vehicle and began chasing him, until they hit the woman and the boy."

