Sudan: Ministry of Minerals Signs Two New Agreements On Gold Mining in South Kordofan and Red Sea States

Khartoum — The Ministry of Minerals signed Monday two concession agreements with La Mancha and Pan African Marina Companies to work in mining for gold and other minerals.

The Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri signed an agreement on behalf of his ministry, whereas the Representative of the Board of Directors of the La Mancha Company Omer Abdal-Aa'ati signed for the company. The agreement enable the company to explore for gold and associated minerals at the South Kordofan State.

The ministry also signed a second agreement with the Pan African Marina Company to work in the mining for gold and associated minerals at the Red Sea State and the Representative of the Board of Directors of company Muawiya Atiq signed on its behalf. Atiq stressed, in a press statement after the signing, that they would abide by all terms of the agreement and would work to implement exploration and production in accordance with the agreed upon program, stressing their preservation to the environment as well as contribution to the development of the local community in cooperation with humanitarian aid organizations for the interest of the citizens there.

In another context, the Minister of Minerals discussed with the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State Abdel-Wahid Yousuf mining opportunities available in North Darfur and ways to exploit them to be added to the state's resources.

The Wali of North Darfur State explained, in a press statement after the meeting, that they deliberated on the Ministry of Minerals' plan to exploit the mineral resources that abound in North Darfur as well as the need to organize the traditional mining so as to enable the ministry and the state to take advantage of this mining through the resources that will return to the state from this sector.