23 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Inaugurates Khartoum International Fair

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Monday evening inaugurated at the Exhibitions Area in Burri quarter, Khartoum, the 34th session of Khartoum International Fair.

Around 600 companies fro 19 countries are participating in the fair.

The First Vice - President, the Ministers of Trade, Investment, Industry and Local Government, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, the General Director of the Sudanese Company for Free Zones and Markets along with guests have toured the different pavillions of the exhibition.

Addressing the inauguratio ceremony, the Minister of Trade, Salah Mohamed Al-Hassan, pointed out that the lifting of the economic sanctions will help Sudan integration in the world economy, enhance its external relations an commercial exchange and realize the common interests.

He said that his ministry will issue a number of decisions to filling the gap in the trade babalnce and increasing the exports.

He indicated that Sudan is bracing to join the World Trade Organization (WTO).

