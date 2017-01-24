Sudan: Assistant of President Informed On Political Situation in West Darfur State

Indonesia's National Police has denied reports that an Indonesian police unit, which served for one year under Unamid,… Read more »

Al-Haja said in statement that he informed Assistant of the President on the activities of all political forces in West Darfur State.

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, was informed at his meeting in his office with the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Fadl-Almoula Al-Haja, on the political and security situation in state, arrangements of holding reactivation conferences of the National Congress Party in different levels in the state and efforts for implementing outcome of the national dialogue in state in the coming period.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.