Sudan: Assistant of President Informed On Political Situation in West Darfur State

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, was informed at his meeting in his office with the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Fadl-Almoula Al-Haja, on the political and security situation in state, arrangements of holding reactivation conferences of the National Congress Party in different levels in the state and efforts for implementing outcome of the national dialogue in state in the coming period.
Al-Haja said in statement that he informed Assistant of the President on the activities of all political forces in West Darfur State.