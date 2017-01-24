Sudan: Assistant of President Hails Efforts of Qatar and Chad for Realizing Peace in Darfur

Doha — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, has hailed the efforts of Qatar and its Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for boosting realization of peace in Sudan and sponsoring the peace negotiations for acieving peace in Darfur in the context of Doha Document for peace in Darfur.

In his address at the fesitival held in Doha for the signing of peace agreement between the government and Sudan Liberation Movement (Second Revolution), Musa also praised the efforts being exerted by the President of Chad, Idris Deby, for realization of peace in Darfur and his sponsorship to the negotiations with Sudan Liberation Movement (Second Revolution).

He called on all parties to avail themselves the opportunity of the liting of American sanctions for speeding up the peace process, realization of security, disarmanet and development and improvement of services in Darfur.

He also lauded the efforts of Qatar in establishing repatriation villages in Darfur and the foundation of Darfur Development Bank. Musa has called on the movements that are still adherent to their negative stances to quit rebellion and to join the peace process.