23 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Organisers Set Date for 2017 Concours

By Brian Yonga

This year's CBA Africa Concours d'Elegance will be held on September 24 at the Nairobi Race Course.

The regulations for the annual car and motorcycle event have already been approved and will be available on Concours website.

Twelve car and seven motorcycle classes are listed in the regulations and the top three competitors in each of the classes will receive prizes.

The Vintage Motorcycle Club of South Africa is planning to enter four bikes. Cars and motorcycles from Tanzania and Uganda are also expected to compete.

Last year, Steve Parkinson won the overall car trophy for the first time with his 1950 Jaguar Mark V.

John Wroe was the runner-up with his 1930 Ford Model A, the best result achieved by him since winning the Concours in 1996.

Sati Jabbal took home the top motorcycle prize with his 1958 Norton Racer.

