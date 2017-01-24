Sudan: President Al-Bashir Assigns Minister of Justice to Run Tasks of Attorney General

Indonesia's National Police has denied reports that an Indonesian police unit, which served for one year under Unamid,… Read more »

It is to be recalled that the National Assembly has lately approved a law bill separating the position of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice and referred it to the President of the Republic to ratify it before becoming a valid law.

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a Republican Decree assigning the Minister of Justice, Dr. Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nour, to carry out the tasks of the Attorney General, in addition to his duties as the Minister of Justice.

