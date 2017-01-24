Sudan: President Al-Bashir Assigns Minister of Justice to Run Tasks of Attorney General

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has issued a Republican Decree assigning the Minister of Justice, Dr. Awad Al-Hassan Al-Nour, to carry out the tasks of the Attorney General, in addition to his duties as the Minister of Justice.
It is to be recalled that the National Assembly has lately approved a law bill separating the position of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice and referred it to the President of the Republic to ratify it before becoming a valid law.