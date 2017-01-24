Sudan: Vice-President Briefed On Training Issues At Ministry of Human Development

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul-Rahman was informed on issues of training at Ministry of Human Development and plan of the Natioanl Council for Training for 2017.

This came during his meeting in the Republican Palace with Minister of Human Development, Dr Al-Sadiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi said in press statements that the meeting tackled directives of the Vice-President regarding key amendments in national training regulation which set to cope with changes and the state legislations.

Dr Al-Mahdi indicated to amendments made to cope with developments in the State and to some points which have been amended.