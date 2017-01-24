23 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice-President Briefed On Training Issues At Ministry of Human Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul-Rahman was informed on issues of training at Ministry of Human Development and plan of the Natioanl Council for Training for 2017.

This came during his meeting in the Republican Palace with Minister of Human Development, Dr Al-Sadiq Al-Hadi Al-Mahdi said in press statements that the meeting tackled directives of the Vice-President regarding key amendments in national training regulation which set to cope with changes and the state legislations.

Dr Al-Mahdi indicated to amendments made to cope with developments in the State and to some points which have been amended.

Sudan

Indonesian UNAMID Police Deny Smuggling Arms From Darfur

Indonesia's National Police has denied reports that an Indonesian police unit, which served for one year under Unamid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.