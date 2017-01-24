Sudan: Britain Pledges to Help Sudan to Address Its External Debt

Khartoum — The British government promised to help Sudan to address its external debt and to support government efforts to exempt them.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning affirmed its concern with the rebuilding of economic relations between the Sudanese and British institutions in various fields. This came when the State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Majdi Hassan Yassin acquainted, at his office Monday, the Britain's Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Michael Aaron with the opportunities of joint cooperation between the two countries, reviewing studies on the development projects at the level of different sectors.

The two sides discussed ways to develop joint economic cooperation to benefit from the opportunities available after the decision to lift US sanctions.

Mr. Aaron vowed to provide assistance and the required technical aid to support Sudan's efforts to exempt foreign debt, pledging to lift the studies on the needs of the various Sudanese institutions to the concerned parties in his country to consider ways to provide assistance.