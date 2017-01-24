23 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Abul-Gasim Imam Affirms His Movement's Commitment to National Dialogue Outcome

Doha — Chairman of Sudan Liberation Movement (Second Revolution), Abdul-Gasim Imam Al-Haj, has affirmed his movement's commitment to the national dialogue outcome and its adherence to realization of peace in Darfur.

This came in his address at the signing of a peace agreement in Doha between the government and his movement on the basis of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, in the presence of the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Miusa Mohamed Ahmed, the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Ahmed bin Abdalla Al-Mahmoud, and the Chief of UNAMID.

Al-Haj has described the agreement as victory for the peace will over the war agenda.

He said that the biggest mistake is to live in a war that aggravates the suffering of citizens and hampers development and progress.

He indiacated that his movement will help implementing all the items of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, calling on Qatar and the donor countries to continue implementation of development projects in Darfur.

He called on the peace-rejecting movements to join the peace process.

