23 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UK Envoy Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of Sanctions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Uk Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Chris Trott, has congratulated the Sudan government for the recent American decision to revoke the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on the country.

The Uk diplomat who called on the Assistant of the President, and Deputy Chair of the National Congress for Partisan Affairs, Ibrahim Mahmoud, has said the decision represent a good opportunity for the Sudan to build good relations with all countries, especially the western countries and to receive more assistance for Khartoum's efforts to realize stability and security and to provide humanitarian assistance to conflict affected areas.

The British official has pointed out in press statements following his meeting with Mahmoud that the meeting was fruitful and constructive and that it dealt with opportunities ahead for the Sudan for permanent revocation of the sanctions.

He said his country would work with the Sudan for achieving peace and stability in the region, expressing his hope that the international community would boost the efforts of the African Union in the connection.

Sudan

Indonesian UNAMID Police Deny Smuggling Arms From Darfur

Indonesia's National Police has denied reports that an Indonesian police unit, which served for one year under Unamid,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.