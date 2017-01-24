Sudan: UK Envoy Congratulates Sudan On Revocation of Sanctions

Khartoum — The Uk Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Chris Trott, has congratulated the Sudan government for the recent American decision to revoke the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on the country.

The Uk diplomat who called on the Assistant of the President, and Deputy Chair of the National Congress for Partisan Affairs, Ibrahim Mahmoud, has said the decision represent a good opportunity for the Sudan to build good relations with all countries, especially the western countries and to receive more assistance for Khartoum's efforts to realize stability and security and to provide humanitarian assistance to conflict affected areas.

The British official has pointed out in press statements following his meeting with Mahmoud that the meeting was fruitful and constructive and that it dealt with opportunities ahead for the Sudan for permanent revocation of the sanctions.

He said his country would work with the Sudan for achieving peace and stability in the region, expressing his hope that the international community would boost the efforts of the African Union in the connection.