23 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Handicap 11 Godwin Karuga Conquers Vet Lab Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Handicap 11 Godwin Karuga clinched the A Division of the Rachel Ndei sponsored January Mug by posting nett 73 at Vet Lab Sports Club at the weekend.

He carded nett 40 in the first, although made a tremendous improvement at the back nine, firing nett 33, to beat Eddy Mogoa and James Mugo by two shots as Shimal Morjaria on nett 70 beat Carl Wambasi on countback to win the B Division title with Daniel Hitu on 71 finishing third.

The C Division honours went to Mahedi Azad who posted nett 71 to win by a shot from Joseph Kamiri and Eric Mugo who carded 72 each. In the ladies Medal, Frankie Gichuru, playing off 17, posted 79 nett to beat veteran lady golfer Mary Karano by a shot. Esther Chumo won the gross on 91 gross.

Joyce Wafula won the Bronze with 75 nett, one better than Rahab Waitete.

At Sigona, Bharat Shah emerged overall winner of the Mug of Mugs tournament where he posted nett 68 to win ahead of Pareet Shah who beat Vishal Shah on countback. Rajesh Shah was fourth on 71 nett. Anne Kabugi was the lady winner with 77 nett while B. Waruhiu (nett 76) was best guest.

Kenya

Budget Day to Come Early As Polls Beckon

This year's national budget will be presented to Parliament two months earlier than usual as the country prepares for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.