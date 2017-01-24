Kenya: Handicap 11 Godwin Karuga Conquers Vet Lab Course

Handicap 11 Godwin Karuga clinched the A Division of the Rachel Ndei sponsored January Mug by posting nett 73 at Vet Lab Sports Club at the weekend.

He carded nett 40 in the first, although made a tremendous improvement at the back nine, firing nett 33, to beat Eddy Mogoa and James Mugo by two shots as Shimal Morjaria on nett 70 beat Carl Wambasi on countback to win the B Division title with Daniel Hitu on 71 finishing third.

The C Division honours went to Mahedi Azad who posted nett 71 to win by a shot from Joseph Kamiri and Eric Mugo who carded 72 each. In the ladies Medal, Frankie Gichuru, playing off 17, posted 79 nett to beat veteran lady golfer Mary Karano by a shot. Esther Chumo won the gross on 91 gross.

Joyce Wafula won the Bronze with 75 nett, one better than Rahab Waitete.

At Sigona, Bharat Shah emerged overall winner of the Mug of Mugs tournament where he posted nett 68 to win ahead of Pareet Shah who beat Vishal Shah on countback. Rajesh Shah was fourth on 71 nett. Anne Kabugi was the lady winner with 77 nett while B. Waruhiu (nett 76) was best guest.