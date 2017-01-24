Uganda: Why Fort Portal Emerged Best in Primary Leaving Examinations

Photo: The Independent

Municipality hails 'top up innovation' as its secret

Richard Alituha, the Fort Portal Principal Education Officer has been attending schools' thanks giving parties one after another ever since the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results were released on Jan.12.

His town of under 55,000 people located in Southwestern Uganda, about 300 Kilometres from the Capital Kampala and just a few kilometres from the border with DR Congo, did not only emerge among the best 10 across Uganda as has been happening over the last 10 years. Fort Portal emerged the best.

"All pupils who sat passed," he told The Independent boastfully in a phone interview on Jan.14, "We recorded no ungraded."

He explained that the Best school, Banyatereza Primary school sat 51 pupils, their average aggregates was 10.3, Njara Primary sat 79 pupils and passed with an average of 10.4, St. Charles Lwanga had 38 pupils and an average of 10.6, Green circle school sat 73 with an average of 10.8. Kabarole parents' school sat 18 and passed with an average of 11.1.

Fort Portal's stellar performance shows a continuation of a trend in which upcountry districts continue to beat what used to be the perennial winners specifically Kampala and Wakiso.

Fort Portal's secret

For Alituha, whose area has 15 government-owned and 17 private primary schools, the trick to passing exams is simple - ensuring that teachers are present all the time.

He says for about five years, the municipality has been ranking among the top ten municipalities because for them unlike other areas quality education service is not a preserve of private schools. For public schools where pupils are supposed to access government's free education under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) policy, he says, they have agreed with parents to make a small payment which ranges between Shs50, 000 and 10,000 per term depending on the catchment area, an initiative they call 'top up'.

"The fee is fixed depending on the average income levels of the people where the school is located," Alituha says, "70% of what parents contribute goes to the teacher". With this, he says, a teacher is assured of at least Shs100, 000 extra pay every month.

Abdul Mayanja, a teacher at Buhinga Primary School and a beneficiary of the top up agrees with Alituha. He says teacher absenteeism was greatly tackled when parents started paying for extra studies. Mayanja has been teaching in government schools for the last twenty years and has observed the trend change.

"There's a lot of internal inspection that came with the policy to ensure accountability," he says, "at first politicians spoke against the top up, now they support the idea and even come up with other assistance like providing reading materials. Even parents have realized the need that school administrators don't have to push so much for the money to be paid. They know they have to play their part".

Alituha says the leadership came up with the initiative after realizing that money provided by government was not enough for the 15 schools. The municipality receives Shs12.2m for inspection and monitoring a year, about Shs100m as the UPE grant which goes directly to schools and Shs77m for infrastructure development and capacity building.

It is not what the tricks of the other members of the top ten club are but whatever their tricks are, they continue to work. The top Municipalities haven't changed in the last three years, it is only their positions that have.

This year, Fort Portal, toppled Masaka, which was the best in 2015 followed by Mukono, Mbarara and Bushenyi. Fort Portal is followed by Entebbe, Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Jinja, Kabale, Masaka, Mbarara, Lira and Masindi as top municipalities.

In 2015, it was Masaka followed by Mukono, Mbarara, Bushenyi, Fort Portal, Kabale and Ntungamo.

And the year before, 2014, it was still Masaka followed by Bushenyi, Mbarara, Rukungiri, Kabale, Fort Portal, Ntungamo, Mukono, Lira and Entebbe municipalities respectively.

However, as was the case last year, the best schools are not from these districts. Still, they are not the traditional best performers that come to mind. They are mostly little known schools like. Happy hours primary school, for instance emerged the best school in the whole of Uganda followed by Lukman primary school.

When selecting the best performing schools and districts, it is only division 1, 2, 3 and 4, which are the basis for one to join secondary school that are considered. A school might have a high number of students that passed in division one but if it gets any in U, its chances of joining the league of stellar performers are diminished.

Over all, schools registered better performance compared to last year as 87% of the candidates passed compared to 86.2% in the previous year.

A total of 622,299 candidates sat for the exams last year and of these 63400 passed in division one and 251,787 in division two. This presents an improvement from last year when 51427 of the 600,868 candidates who sat passed in division one and 234,537 passed in division two. In terms of distinction performance, English rose from 10% to 11.5%, Social Studies (SST) improved from 5.8% to 10.3% while Mathematics rose from 3.9% to 4.5%. Science dropped by 7%. According to UNEB, a candidate is deemed to have passed if they obtained division 1, 2, 3 or 4.

When she was officiating at the release of results function on Jan.12, First lady Janet Museveni who doubles as the Education Minister seemed to push Fort Portal's line encouraging parents to get involved in their children's education.

Museveni said UPE should be recognized for increasing access with PLE candidature increasing when the policy was initiated. She also re-echoed her call for parents to provide the basics despite the backlash she previously received on social media when she recommended pupils to have flasks that parents should provide their children with lunch.

"Government will not provide everything ", she told journalists.

But education expert like Mary Gorretti Nakabugo, the National Director for Uwezo, a project of Twaweza, an organization that does periodical assessment on learning, says instead of focusing on solutions which can only be afforded by the few, the government should focus on improving the tested education service delivery indicators.

She says this is the only way government is going to achieve good results for everyone irrespective of the region or whether a child attends an urban or rural school. The Economic Policy Research Center (EPRC) lists indicators as teacher presence, inspection, Pupil to teacher ratio, teacher quality, classrooms and other infrastructure.

Nakabugo says PLE results have emphasized what their annual Uwezo assessment reports have been highlighting whereby where they found teacher to pupils and classroom to pupil ratios saddening, they've been the worst performing in the exams.

The 10 least performing districts are from Eastern Uganda with Serere being the worst performing. Pupil Teacher ratio there is at 56:1 whereas in Central and Western Uganda who were the best performers the ratio is 36:1 and 41:1 respectively. The north where pupils usually compete with those from the East at the bottom of the rankings stands at 58:1. In terms of pupil to classroom ratio, the figures are still not different, Uwezo places the East and the North at 104:1, Central at 68:1 and west at 72:1.

In addition to fixing teacher shortage issues, Nakabugo says, extra things teachers get from schools such as lunch and continuous training should also be considered. She also emphasized that children need to get a better foundation through Early Childhood Development (ECD).

In a Jan.16 interview, another education expert, Fagil Mande, said that the earlier the programme to popularize early childhood education throughout the country is implemented the better. According to him if the child's first five years are not invested in, then they will not perform well in future exams and even at the work place. To him, performance in national exams is a widely accepted indicator of education standards in any country.

Alituha also calls for empowering of the head teacher to be in more control of the school. Issues of teacher absenteeism, he says, arise because most head teachers don't know that standing orders give them authority to take corrective action.

Meanwhile, in 2016, analysis by gender indicated that 311777 (48.7) boys were registered compared to 329190 (51.3%) girls, indicating that more girls than boys completed the Primary Education cycle. However, 1886 candidates will wait a little longer to see their results until the board finishes its investigations for they are thought to have been involved in examination malpractices.

This number doubles that of last year when results of 909 were withheld. UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Nockrach Odong says this is caused by the fact that teachers never do enough to prepare pupils for exams and fidget at the last moment.

In addition to leaking papers to pupils ahead of the exam, the common malpractice now according to him is candidates being given assistance by third parties inside examination rooms.

