Sudan: Committee for Political Consultation Between Sudan and Italy Discusses Aspects of Joint Cooperation

Khartoum — The 3rd session of the Committee for Political Consultation between Sudan and Italy held , Monday at premises of Foreign Ministry on Monday, where Director of Bilateral and Regional Relations, Ambassador Mahmoud Hassan Al-Amin chaired the Sudanese side as the Italian side was presided over by General Director Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Committee discussed bilateral relations in political and economic fields and cooperation in domains of health, environment, culture and education, besides exchange of support at international organizations.

The Sudanese side presented a full briefing to the Italian side on developments in the Country, top of which was lifting of US sanctions from Sudan, implementation of the national dialogue recommendations, efforts to form the new government and tracks of achievement of peace.

The Italian side presented explanation to internal developments in Italy. It is to be noted that the two sides discussed issues and regional crises mainly the development of situations in South Sudan, Libya, and Somalia.