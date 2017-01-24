Kenya: 1000 Entrepreneurs to Explore African Solutions in Nairobi Forum

Nairobi — Over 1000 entrepreneurs and investors will meet in Nairobi next month in Sankalp Forum.

The two-day forum, an initiative of Intellecap, is in its 4th edition and will be held on February 23-24, 2017.

The forum is an initiative of Intellecap in partnership with World Bank, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, Merck and USAID among many others and will be one of the largest platforms for entrepreneurship, innovation and impact investing with participants from around the world.

The participants will come from over 40 countries around the world including participants from 30 of the 53 African countries.

"Sankalp Forum is one of our largest initiatives and is aimed at bringing the community together to help solve the problems that face us through cutting edge innovation and high-potential entrepreneurship. Sankalp today, in its 4th year in Africa has demonstrated the ability to drive action and influence outcomes. we're very excited to host it once again, along with our partners "says Nisha Dutt, CEO, Intellecap.

Each year the Summit recognizes high potential entrepreneurs with close to 20 enterprises competing for the coveted Sankalp Africa Award.