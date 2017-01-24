23 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nkata Under No Pressure As He Prepares for Bandari Duty

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Newly appointed Bandari FC Head Coach Paul Nkata says he is under no pressure as he prepares to start his new job this week when he returns to the country from a short holiday in his native Uganda.

Having had a track of success follow him since he first came to Kenya in 2015, Nkata will be tasked with lifting a Bandari side that flattered to deceive in 2016, finishing 13th on the Kenyan Premier League table and failing to defend their GOtv Shield.

"I am not under any kind of pressure. For me, football is all the same everywhere. There will always be pressure. I am relaxed and calm and looking forward to starting work with Bandari when I come this week," the Ugandan tactician offered.

Bandari will be his fourth club in Kenya having first worked for City Stars when he joined in February 2015. He left the cash-strapped Kawangware side for the sugar belt with Muhoroni Youth where he helped them to their best ever Premier League finish.

In 2016, he joined Tusker FC, leading them to a cup and league double for the first time in their history. They recaptured the league title from Gor Mahia after three years and won the Shield for the first time since 1993.

"My work speaks for itself. I will want to continue doing what I have been doing even at Bandari. It is a new journey but I cannot say much at this point. I want to come back home, assess the team and see how we plan for the season," he added.

In his absence, his two assistants Ken Odhiambo and George Owoko have been busy in the transfer market, netting eight new players so far.

Among those who have joined the Mombasa based club is the Gor Mahia duo of Enock Agwanda and Jacob Keli , Noah Abich from Sofapaka, Tyrone Owino from Nakumatt, Michael Luvutsi from Thika United and the junior team duo of John Aviro and Willy Lugogo.

"It is a team that is capable of getting results. We will work together to achieve our goals," Nkata said of his new team.

Bandari played in a friendly match against Ulinzi Stars in Mombasa on Sunday, a game that ended 1-1. Enosh Ochieng scored for the military side before Felly Mulumba equalized for Bandari with a late header from a Noah Abich free-kick.

