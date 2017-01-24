24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Left: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Right: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime president, Robert Mugabe.

"Not bothered at all by Julius Malema's latest ranting," said Psychology Maziwisa, a Zanu-PF Member of Parliament who has worked in the party's information department.

"He is a little and irrelevant man who is trying desperately to gain political mileage in South Africa by insulting a great man in Zimbabwe. Won't win!" Maziwisa posted to Facebook.

But Malema's dig at ruling party "cowards" who he said had not been able to advise Mugabe to go will have shaken some in the president's party.

The EFF leader used to be outspoken in his praise of the now-nearly-93-year-old leader. Just 18 months ago, Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change spokesperson Obert Gutu said Malema's over-the-top adulation of Mugabe showed he had an "unsound" mind.

Asked what he thought of Malema's comments, Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo was non-committal. "I think Malema will always be Malema while everything else is obladi oblada as life goes on!" Moyo tweeted, adding that he was preoccupied by Zimbabwe's AFCON match against Tunisia on Monday evening.

This isn't the first time Malema has told Mugabe his time is up: in December the red berets' commander-in-chief said that although "we love Robert Mugabe for who he is... we accept it's time for him to step down," News24 reported.

Source: News24

South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa Is Not Going to Be President - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the ANC succession debate ahead of the ruling party's 54th national elective… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.