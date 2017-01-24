24 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Gambia: How Tinubu's Jet Was Used to Fly Yahya Jammeh to Exile

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akin Oyewobi

The private jet used to ferry the disgraced former president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, was a chartered plane leased by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

A source close to Mr. Tinubu told PREMIUM TIMES that the VP-CBT Falcon Jet had been with Alpha Conde, the Guinean president, who is a close friend of the APC leader, before it was placed at Mr. Jammeh's disposal.

"It was a chartered plane on lease used by Asiwaju (Mr. Tinubu), and it has been with his friend (Mr. Conde)," the source, who did not want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said.

"It flew to Guinea (from Banjul), then to Equatorial Guinea with five people on board - Mr. Jammeh, his wife, mother, and son; and Mr. Conde."

Reports emerged on Monday that the private jet used by Mr. Jammeh belonged to Mr. Tinubu.

According to The Nation newspaper, Mr. Jammeh was met with the problem of how to leave The Gambia after agreeing to relinquish power.

"The leaders reached out to All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who authorised his private aircraft to be used to fly Jammeh out of Banjul," the newspaper quoted an unnamed source as saying.

"He reportedly gave a condition: it should only be used 'if it will facilitate the quick exit of Jammeh and lead to the restoration of peace and democracy in The Gambia.'"

When contacted, Tunde Rahman, Mr. Tinubu's spokesperson, declined to confirm or deny his principal's ownership of the plane.

"We have no response to that," Mr. Rahman told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Jammeh, 51, who ruled The Gambia for 22 years had been embroiled in a power tussle after refusing to concede defeat - despite initially congratulating the winner - to Adama Barrow in a December 1 presidential election.

He eventually bowed to pressure and flew into exile on Saturday night.

Gambia

Barrow Names Woman Vice-President

President Adama Barrow has appointed as deputy leader a woman who had vowed to prosecute exiled leader Yahya Jammeh.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.