24 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Releases N72 Billion for Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Sani Tukur

The Federal Government of Nigeria has released N72 billion as its counterpart funding for the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

The money released is what is required to access a loan from the Chinese government for the project to kick off.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this on Monday during the Quarterly Business Forum which held at the Banquet hall of the Presidential villa Abuja.

He said the N72 billion is the full sum required as counterpart funding to avoid delaying the project.

"As for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan Railway, the Minister of Finance has been kind enough to release the counterpart funding in full," he said.

He also said the nature of the release is the first in the history of Nigeria.

He said the Chinese authorities already approved the loan and therefore urged the National Assembly to urgently pass the $30 billion loan request sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The only thing we need to do, I thank God there is somebody from the National Assembly here, is to plead with the National Assembly that the funds have been approved, then the National Assembly should please approve the $30bn loan.

"If you don't encourage the National Assembly to make that approval, then, the economy won't be making the kind of progress we want the economy to make.

"So, for me here, I will join to persuade the National Assembly to kindly make that approval because they are tied to projects," Mr. Amaechi said.

Nigeria

89% of Nigerian Workers Not On Pension Scheme - Report

More than 89 per cent of Nigerian workers are not registered under the contributory pension scheme, the National Bureau… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.