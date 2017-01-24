Kenya: Govt Bans Repackaging of Imported Fertilizers to Curb Graft

Mombasa — The government has banned the repackaging of imported subsidised fertiliser at the port of Mombasa as a way curbing corruption.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett says the repackaging will be done at warehouses and transferred under tight security to National Cereals and Produce Board depots for distribution.

Bett was speaking in Mombasa this morning after he flagged 27,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer imported from Saud Arabia targeting next month's planting season.

"We have put efficient mechanisms to deal with cartels diverting fertilizer meant to benefit farmers

They were engaging in monkey business and we cannot allow it," said Bett.

He said transporters are under instruction to fit lorries with tracking devices that will also be monitored by the government once they leave the warehouses to NCPB depots.