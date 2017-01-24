Rwanda: Ndangamyambi Scores 64 Runs to Guide Telugu to Victory

Eric Ndangamyambi was on top form as he guided Telugu Royals to victory against Right Guards in the first match of the 2017 V.R NAIDU Family Twenty20 tournament at Kicukiro cricket ground on Sunday.

The youngster scored a blistering 64 runs off 52 balls to help his team to a two-run win. He was ably supported by Ivan Mitali, who made 17 runs from 12 balls.

The 21-year-old Ndangamyambi received a standing ovation from his teammates and technical staff after he was bowled out by the Right Guard captain Eric Dusingizimana in the 17th over.

Right Guards won the toss and opted to bat fast, scoring 124 runs all out in 19.5 overs, which Telugu Royals, who were voted Team of the Year last season, chased down in 17 overs for the loss of just one wicket.

Bryson Bugingo was Right Guards' top scorer with 13 runs not out while Dusingizimana faced 61 balls but only managed to score 8 runs as Telugu opening bowler Clinton Rubagumya claimed four wickets for 29 runs and Ajay Kumar took three wickets for 25 runs.

"I am grateful for scoring a half century in the first game of the first tournament of the year, and hopefully this is the first of many more to come," Ndangamyambi said after he was handed the man of the match award.

In another game also played on Sunday at the same venue, newly formed Vikings CC defeated RCA-Development Team by 67 runs.