Togo: The Africa-Israel Summit - a New Era for the African Continent

Foreign Minister Robert Dussey held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Monday January 23.

This meeting followed the official visit to Israel of President Faure Gnassingbe in August.

Back then, the two parties had agreed to hold an Africa-Israel Summit in 2017.

Today, the event has become official and will be held on October 16-20 in the capital of Togo, Lome.

This exclusive and pioneering venue is organized by the by the Africa-Israel Connect firm and is sponsored by the governments of both nations. It will allow for the leading political and buisness echelon of the African continent and the Jewish state to meet under one roof for a period of five days.

PM Netanyahu will take part in the discussions as well as numerous African heads of states and governments.

The Summit will focus on the themes of security, hi-tech and agriculture and will also discuss matters such as health, water and energy.

MASHAV, the Israeli cooperation agency, will also take an active role in the Summit and will attempt to provide answers to the continent's most critical challenges.

In addition, Lome will host a trade fair that will convene the the leading Israeli and African firms in order to establish joint ventures and examine the issues most critical to the development of the continent.

For the board of Africa-Israel Connect, Lome was a natural choice. Indeed, Togo is both a dynamic hub in the region and a loyal ally of Israel.

During the meeting with FM Dussey, PM Netanyahu conveyed his strong enthusiasm for the Summit which he considers to be a an extraordinary nexus for the the deepening of African-Israel ties and expressed his gratitude for President Faure Gnassingbe's unwavering friendship and crucial role in fostering ties between Jerusalem and the continent,

The founding father of the Zionist movement, Theodor Herzl declared in 1897: "There is still one other question arising out of the disaster of nations which remains unsolved to this day, and whose profound tragedy, only a Jew can comprehend. This is the African question. (...) I am not ashamed to say, though I may expose myself to ridicule for saying so, that once I have witnessed the redemption of the Jews, my people, I wish also to assist in the redemption of the Africans."

More than a century later, the Africa-Israel Summit will serve as a form of tribute to this vision and herald a new era for the African continent.