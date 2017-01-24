Botswana: Nyamadzawo Strikes On First Game

Molepolole — Former Gilport Lions' hitman, Tendai nyamadzawo struck once to help his new team, Mochudi Centre Chiefs match BDF XI in his very first game Friday night in the BTC premiership league game in Molepolole.

After Chiefs seemed destined to a 2-1 defeat, Nyamadzawo tapped home the equaliser in the 69th minute after BDF XI's goalkeeper, Koketso Senwelo had failed to deal with a cross from Senatla 'Ayanda' Molefhe.

Chiefs' first goal had come through Molefhe in the second minute of the game but Matebele settled quickly to level matters 10 minutes later through Obonye Marope.

Matebele took the lead on the 22nd minute after miscommunication between Charles Mutero and his goalkeeper, Noah Maposa ended in the two players watching helplessly as the ball sailed safely into the net.

It was after recess that Nyamadzayo easily tapped in the equaliser after BDF XI had failed to clear in time from the box.

The draw however, was not the best result that both coaches were wishing for as each felt their team should have won.

Chiefs' Bongani Mafu said his team should have won especially after BDF XI had lost Kelapile Ndlovu after a second bookable offence.

"Unfortunately we let them beat us to the long balls and allowed them to press hard on us," he said.

Mafu was however, happy with Nyamadzawo's first game performance, saying although the lanky striker was still rusty, he would soon get back to his fitness and express himself better.

"Usually in your first game you get nervous but the fact that he managed to get a goal in his first game will help ease his nerves. Tendai gives us another dimension especially that we also have Jerome Ramatlhakwane," he said confidently.

On the other hand, BDF XI gaffer, Louis Setshwane felt that should they have converted the chances they created in the first half, they could have collected maximum points.

"The problem is that we lack a visionary and fast midfielder who is good at distributing the balls, and if we had one, we could have done better," he said.

Setshwane also said that his team was slow in adjusting to Chiefs new playing strategy in the second half. BOPA

