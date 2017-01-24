Botswana: 13 Still On the Run

Police in Botswana have arrested a fifth escapee who is part of the 18 Zimbabweans and Botswana who fled from lawful custody at Gerald Estates Centre for illegal immigrants last week.According to media reports in that country, 13 of the escapees are still at large and police are still in the hunt for them. The fifth suspect, Gofamodimo Molosiwa, was arrested on Wednesday last week at Aerodrome location in Francistown.

Molosiwa is the first of three B0tswana escapees to be arrested. It is reported that the 28-year-old Molosiwa is not new to controversy as he allegedly assaulted a prosecutor, Mr Mompoloki Gaboiphiwe, at the Francistown Magistrates' Courts sometime last year.

Molosiwa was arrested at Aerodrome suburb where he was found in a house with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend. He appeared in court on Friday last week and was formally charged with unlawfully escaping from custody.

At the time of his escape, Molosiwa was serving sentences for a spate of robberies.

Hours before Molosiwa's arrest, four of his fellow escapees, who are all Zimbabweans who entered Botswana illegally, appeared before the court to face a single count of escaping from legal custody.

They were not asked to take pleas by presiding magistrate Mr Ishmael Molobe. The four are Mlindeli Moyo and Sicelo Sibanda (both charged with murder), Methuli Sibanda (unlawful possession of ivory) and Godwin Mapunganyika, who faces multiple charges of robbery and murder.

Three of the four men were arrested on Sunday last week near the villages surrounding Francistown.

Police in Francistown have indicated that they are close to arresting more of the 18 prisoners who fled custody, with intelligence indicating that the fugitives are still somewhere in Francistown.

The men who are still at large are Chakalani Barati, Thabani Ncube, Musa Willy, Elvis Ndlovu, Dzikhamani Ndebele, Innocent Nyoni, Charlote Ndlovu, Ronald Moyo, Edwin Ncube, Sunganai Tafiraushe, Givemore Chaloba, Brilliant Thabisani and Bruce Masuku.