Kenya: Vendors Make a Kill As City Taps Run Dry

Water vendors in the city are reaping huge profits by exploiting Nairobi residents in need of the precious commodity.

A spot check by the Nation.co.ke has revealed that a 20-litre water jerrican is being sold at between Sh30 and Sh50 in different city estates.

In some of the estates, initially, a 20-litre jerrican would cost as low as Sh10 but today, the vendors have hiked the amount by Sh20 to retail at Sh30 while in other estates, they are selling at Sh50.

And because residents are in need of water coupled with irregular rationing programme, they have no choice, but, to accept to part with the amount.

This is despite Water minister Eugene Wamalwa -- a week ago -- warning of 'severe punishment' against cartels and vendors exploiting city residents.

Mr Wamalwa also urged city dwellers to use water sparingly.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company announced a rationing programme on January 1 citing low levels of water at Ndakaini dam.

The Nation.co.ke also found out that some of the vendors are fetching their water from burst pipes besides illegal connections especially in slum areas.

According to Ms Ann Njeri a resident of Kayole estate, the rationing schedule announced by the water firm was not being followed thus inconveniencing many.

"Some people are unable to wash their clothes and have to walk long distance to fetch water from selected water points because they cannot afford to buy water from the businesses people who are supplying water in the estate," she said.

Another resident in Ruaraka estate, Mr John Kimani, said there had been no water supply for a whole week.

"We are now in the second week and the situation is really bad," he said.

Carwash businesses being supplied by the water agency were also ordered to close down or seek alternative sources as the rationing was announced.