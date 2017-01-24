1 January 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Tone Down, Boxing Bodies Urged

By Adrian Mwanza

ZAMBIA Boxing Federation (ZBF) deputy secretary general Kennedy Mvula has urged boxing associations to tone down as they head into the elections.

Mvula said it was unfortunate that associations had gone on rampage making remarks in the media which was very unfortunate.

He said there was need for them to tone down because they were putting the name of the sport in disrepute.

"The associations should not issue disparaging statements in the media because they are tarnishing the image of boxing in the country," he said.

Mvula said if the squabbles were left unchecked the country risked being sanctioned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

"We risk being sanctioned by AIBA if these squabbles continue hence the need to be more mature in the manner we handle this," he said.

Mvula warned people that were fanning trouble that they will be dealt with because they were destroying the sport.

He said it was unfortunate that some individuals were openly campaigning in the media for the exit of ZBF president Thomas Chileshe.

Mvula said there was need to protect the sport by adhering to the ZBF constitution which was clear on the conduct.

