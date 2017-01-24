DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa is likely to know where his future with the Harare giants really lies when he meets with the club's chiefs at an indaba in the capital today where the management is also set to spell out their intentions.

Mutasa has since the better part of the second half last season been operating in a cloud of uncertainty with the axe often hanging over his head.

As Dynamos stumbled to a barren season last year, there was talk that the former champions would hire a new coach even before the 2016 season ended but that didn't happen.

Dynamos president Kenny Mubaiwa emerged from the club's annual meeting in Harare on Sunday to hint that Mutasa's future would only be determined by the way the coach acquits himself in the first five games of the year, including results of pre-season tournaments such as the Bob Super Cup.

The Dynamos president also pointed to the club looking beyond their former players for technical expertise and sources close to the Harare giants revealed last night that the Glamour Boys are exploring another flirtation with a foreign coach.

Dynamos began 2016 with a fatal experiment of hiring a Portuguese rookie coach Paulo Jorge Silva before installing Mutasa to take charge after the expatriate brought them more controversy than results.

But as they meet with their technical department today, the Dynamos management will equally come under the microscope for the decisions they will make.

Mutasa yesterday chose to be cautious and indicated that he would only be able to discuss his position after today's meeting.

"At the moment I cannot say much about the job because we will only be able to get the club's official position when we meet with the executive tomorrow and I can possibly comment thereafter.

"I think it is better to first see what is there in black and white and to have some explanations offered rather than rely on what we have read in the press. It is only during the meeting that as technical department we will be able to understand everything and also give an official response," Mutasa said.

Unlike some of his counterparts such as CAPS United's Lloyd Chitembwe, Norman Mapeza of FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum's Tonderai Ndiraya and Mkhuphali Masuku of Harare City, Mutasa finds himself with the task of literally having to build his 2017 side from scratch.

Last week he was forced to go back to the old system of conducting trials in order to select some players.

Dynamos also face the tough prospects of losing such key players like Warriors goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva who could move to a new club on his return from the Africa Cup of Nations. The contracts of Mukuruva, just like the majority of players who include defender Obey Mwerahari, expired on December 31 last year and the club will now have to negotiate for new deals.

Dynamos have, however, so far managed to tie down left-back and vice-captain Ocean Mushure to a fresh deal.