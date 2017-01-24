Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Tipped to Shine

FERROVIARIO de Beira coach Alexio Fumo believes Ngezi Platinum Stars will make a big impression in their maiden dance in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.The Mozambican champions were beaten by the Chibuku Super Cup holders at Baobab Stadium last Saturday before also going down at the hands of CAPS United the following day.

Rookie Malvern Kwinjo, an 18-year-old Prince Edward student, was on target for Ngezi Platinum and a lot is expected from him this season.

"I see Ngezi going further in the competition and they can even win the Cup," said Fumo. "The honest truth is that they will go past the team from Mauritius. They have good players who are skilful, very strong and they are big.

"It is such players that are needed to play teams in Africa. They were very physical and comfortable with the ball. My midfield and defence was torn into shreds and with more friendlies the team will be an oiled machine." Ndiraya has also brought in central defender Zivanai Chikwenhere and striker Mandlenkosi Mlilo from the Prince Edward Academy.

"We trained for four weeks and I still need to work on the tactical side of the game. I want to play more friendly matches. It was a good win for us but I still feel we need to travel to either Mozambique or Zambia for two or more friendly matches before we engage the team from Mauritius.

"I am also expecting that my injured players will start training tomorrow (today). Our dream is to go far in the competition.

"It is a very big honour to represent the country in the competition and the players must go out there and do their best," said Ndiraya. Ngezi bolstered their squad by securing the services of Godknows Murwira, left-back Qadr Amin, Edgar Mhungu, Xolisani Moyo, Mclive Phiri and Dominic Mukandi.

They are also on the verge of signing goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya who is a free agent after ZPC Kariba did not renew his contract.